SERVICOM reaches out to the vulnerable in Gwagwalada, Kuje

The National Coordinator/CEO SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli has extended love to vulnerable groups in Gwagwalada and Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

This gesture was extended when the coordinator visited the Kuje Correctional Centre and the ANAWIM Home for the poor in Gwagwalada recently, as part of SERVICOM’s end of year activities.

A press statement signed by the Public Awareness Manager, Henrietta Okokon, said the gesture is SERVICOM’s special way of celebrating and encouraging the less-privileged and putting a smile on their lips of the inmates.

In her remarks, the National Coordinator stated that the visit was part of SERVICOM’s corporate social responsibilities to the vulnerable groups and to encourage the inmates to keep faith alive while assuring them that they could become better citizens of Nigeria after their reform.

She further encouraged the officers and the care givers at the orphanage home to keep on the good work as well as the flag as they make positive improvements that touch the lives of Nigeria citizens.

Akajemelie reiterated that the federal government would be remembered for the number of lives touched through delightsome services rendered through the various service windows across the nation.

She assured Nigerians of SERVICOM’s commitments in ensuring citizens-centred service delivery while entrenching customers’ satisfaction at all levels.

In their response, the management of the correctional centre and the ANAWIM’s rehabilitation centre commended SERVICOM for the kind gesture towards the inmates and the children during the yuletide season.