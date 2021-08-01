SERVICOM seeks concrete networking in Nigeria Police

The National Coordinator SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, has tasked the Nigeria Police Force on the need to be more proactive and functional in service delivery

This call was made when the coordinator paid a working visit on the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Bala Usman in Abuja recently.

Mrs Akajemeli while presenting her keynote address called on the IGP to revive the Ministerial SERVICOM Unit (MSU) to better meet customers’ perception in the services rendered, in order to align with the purpose for which the Service Delivery Initiative was adopted for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

According to SERVICOM National Coordinator, when the Force secures a functional Ministerial SERVICOM Units, it will eliminate bottlenecks in the system while the internal customers would be properly positioned to deal with the external customers that would empower staff of the unit to function optimally as guidance and counselling resource persons, foot soldiers and eyes of the management in all aspects of customer service.

She advised the Force to review the service charter in line with SERVICOM and the principles of good customer care that is well published, accessible, transparent and simple to use system for dealing with complaints.

She further implored the IGP to take ownership of the SERVICOM initiative and provide the unit with the necessary support needed as well as resources for the implementation of its service delivery processes.

This she said would assist the Police Force in the implementation, monitoring and reporting of standards as contained in the service charter.

Akajemeli advised the Force to have a stronger partnership with the SERVICOM Office that would have closer engagements with SERVICOM Presidency to reposition the Force to deal with its external customers.

She stated that the Force needs a medium and long term improvements in training and retraining of its work force that would enhance skills, knowledge and attitude for the provision of satisfactory services to the customers.

For the long term improvement, she called for an urgent need for key stakeholders to discuss the way forward concerning security issues in the country that would ensure safety of lives and properties.

In response, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, commended the National Coordinator on her efforts to reposition SERVICOM Units service wide, especially in the Force.

This he said would help departments to check excesses and ensure that the right things are done.

The IGP stated that every component in the service delivery process is important to ensure the welfare and security of its citizens, promising to support and engage with the SERVICOM Office to make Nigeria a safe society to live in.

