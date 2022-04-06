SERVICOM tasks MDAs on impactful service delivery processes

The National Coordinator/ CEO SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, has urged Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to work towards improvements in service delivery processes in order to deliver seamless and efficient services across the various service windows to the Nigerian citizens.

This call was made when Mrs Akajemeli paid advocacy visit to the Director General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), recently in Abuja.

A press statement issued by SERVICOM’s Public Awareness Manager, Henrietta Okokon (Mrs.) made available Blueprint, Tuesday, said the quality of governance is determined by the quality of services delivered to citizens and the extent to which these services meet their expectations.

She said SERVICOM’s mandate focuses on improving the quality of contacts by working with Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including coordinating efforts of MDAs to develop and implement service charters, carryout independent surveys on customer satisfaction on public services, raise citizens’ demands for satisfactory service from MDAs and build skills of public servants to deliver excellent service by promoting best practices in service delivery among others.

Akajemeli admonished the Directorate to promote technological transfer through technical cooperation between Nigeria and other countries in Africa, and that a culture of qualitative service delivery needs to be sustained by the management and staff in order to ensure that the objectives of the directorate are achieved.

Akajemeli noted that the service charter is a strategic document that communicates promises and commitments of services provided by an organization to its customers, and it contains realistic and measurable standard in key services.

The SERVICOM boss therefore urged the management to continuously engage with stakeholders within and outside Nigeria on matters of cooperation and integration in Africa and review their service charter to further strengthen the mandate it was set out to achieve.

The Director General DTCA, Ambassador Rabiu Dagari while welcoming the SERVICOM national coordinator, said his Directorate had embraced SERVICOM’s mandate and principles by training their frontline officers in order to ensure that services and amenities gets to the citizens.