SERVICOM, WACS commend JAMB on service delivery

Service Compact with all Nigerians (SERVICOM), has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation (JAMB) for being a worthy model other organisations should emulate in terms of service delivery.



The National Coordinator, SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, gave the commendation at JAMB’s headquarters in Abuja during a sensitisation training for the board’s SERVICOM desk officers nationwide.

According to JAMB’s bullettin made available to Blueprint Monday, the training was done physically for staff of the Unit at the national headquarters, and virtually for other members of the unit stationed in all the board’s offices across the country.

Mrs Akajemeli, in her welcome address, stated, “JAMB has grown tremendously in all areas as it has significantly improved on its service delivery.”

She added that JAMB was not only efficient but prompt, therefore, expressed appreciation to JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, for invigorating the board’s SERVICOM unit since his assumption in office.

She cited the introduction of the ticketing platform and the establishment of a Front Office, among others. All of which, she noted had added new impetus and vigour to the service delivery initiative of the federal government.

Mrs. Akajemeli, in her concluding remarks, observed that all “the laudable feats achieved by the registrar could be traced to his patriotism and zero tolerance for corruption.”

Also, the JAMB registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, recently went to Accra, Ghana, to monitor the conduct of the 2022 West African College of Surgeons (WACS) examinations.

“The examination, which was the latest in a series of assessment tasks conducted in recent times by the Board for sundry international agencies, was conducted in line with the terms of the subsisting partnership between the board and WACS dating back to 2018.

” It should be noted that it was the series of successes recorded over the years, courtesy of them managerial expertise of the Board that had propelled the College and others to contract the conduct of its recruitment, qualifying and scholarship examinations to JAMB,” he said.

The monitoring also afforded the registrar the opportunity to meet with the top executives of the WACS examination body to deliberate on matters relating to the conduct of the examination, among others.

During the interaction, the officials of the College had lauded the board for its flawless performance over the years and expressed their readiness to take the partnership to the next level.

