Imo state House of Assembly Speaker, Emeka Nduka, has confirmed the death of Arthur Egwim, representing Ideato North state constituency. Our correspondent gathered that Egwim died Monday in Lagos after a protracted battle with cancer.

Rt Hon Nduka in a statement he personally signed said, “the parliament is saddened by Egwim’s demise.”

He described him as “one of the best brains in the assembly.”



