Serving perm sec, ex-lawmaker dead in same day; Niger gov mourns

The death of a former member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Shaba Isah Ibn Bello, and that of a serving Permanent Secretary in the state Planning Commission, Malam Usman Musa Dallau, has thrown Niger state into mourning.

Already, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed sadness over the demise of the two illustrious sons of the state.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Mrs. Mary Noel Barje said the state is in pain and mourning over the demise of the personalities.

Both top well-known figures died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Minna.

While consoling with the people of the state and in particular Bida/Gbako/Katcha constituents on the death of the former federal lawmaker at the lower chamber of National Assembly, governor Sani Bello said the deceased served the nation diligently and selflessly.

“We accept the fact that death is a necessary end for all mortals. He lived an exemplary and most inspiring life; he motivated and touched many lives in so many places, now he’s suddenly gone! We testify to his patriotism to administrative and legislative duties for the benefit of the people of Niger state and Nigerians,” he said.

He described late Shaba Isah as a grassroot politician who held various political offices including, vice chairman Bida local government council, member Niger State House of Assembly, Chairman Katcha local government council and member representing Bida/Gbako/katcha Federal constituency at the national assembly.

In a similar condolence message, the governor expressed shock over the sudden death of the permanent secretary of the state planning commission, Usman Musa Dallau.

He described the late Musa Dallau as a hard-working, selfless, dedicated and passionate personality whose values will be greatly remembered.

He said, “The late permanent secretary, Planning Commission had a progressive public service career having reached the pinnacle of civil service in the state. I am deeply saddened by his demise but consoled that the deceased lived a good life and contributed his best to the service of Niger state and humanity.”

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the departed and make Al-jannah Firdausi their final abode as well as give families, friends and the fortitude to bear the loss.