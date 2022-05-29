Serving Reps member loses return ticket in Nasarawa 



A serving member of the House of Representatives representing Nasarawa/Toto federal constituency in Nasarawa state, Abdulmuminu Ari, has lost his bid to return to the national assembly for second term.

Ari lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries to Al-Bashir Mohammed Yarima, on Sunday.

The returning officer, Abdullahi Ahmed Mohammed, while announcing the result of the primary election in Lafia, said Mohammed Al-Bashir scored 112 votes to defeat the incumbent house of representatives member Abdulmuminu Ari, who scored zero vote.

He further said the total number of voters were 135 with 113 accredited, while the total vote cast was 112.

Speaking to journalists shortly after he was declared winner, Al-Bashir commended the peaceful process in which the election was conducted.

He thanked God Almighty for the victory, and promised to represent members of his constituency and make policies that would impact his constituents if elected in the forthcoming general election in the state.

