Serving Senator appointed into NFF board

Chairman Senate committee on sports and Ebonyi state Football Association boss Senator Obinna Ogba has been appointed as the new chairman of the 2nd tier Nigeria National League, NNL.

As a the man in charge of the sports committee in the Senate, Ogba whose times in Nigerian football have been immersed in many controversies is meant to lead oversight function for the Senate.

The NFF appointed Senator Ogba as a replacement for Late ex boss of the NNL Mr Chidi Offor Okenwa.

The announcement was part of the resolution of the NFF Virtual Board meeting which took place on Monday with other far reaching decisions affecting development of the game in the country.

Senator Ogba is expected to work alongside the independent members of the NNL board with the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, COO Emmanuel Adesanya.

Acting chairman of the NNL who is the independent vice chairman of the board Alh. Nasir Mohammed from Sokoto will handover the most important league seat to the new boss even as the NNL secretariat is said to have been relocated from the FIFA Goal Project office to the Zone 7 Wuse Glass House in Abuja.