Serving Senator dumps PDP in Oyo 

The lingering crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state over 2023 took a new twist Monday as its only senator representing Oyo South, Mr Kola Balogun, resigned from the party.

Senator Balogun resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman in Ward 12, Ibadan North-East Local Government Area area of Oyo state.

According to a statement by the media aide to Senator Balogun, Mr Dapo Falade, the resignation letter, dated 28 April, 2022, was received and acknowledged by the PDP Ward Chairman, Mr Tijani Wasiu, on 29 April, 2022 and that the resignation took effect from 28 April, 2022.

“Senator Dr. Kola Balogun, Senator presently representing Oyo South senatorial district at the 9th Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abuja, hereby tender my membership resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party of Nigeria, with effect from today 28th April, 2022”, he said.

The Senator however thanked the PDP for giving him the opportunity to serve the Oyo South in the 9th Senate of the National Assembly,

saying, he enjoyed the cooperation of the PDP leadership and its members throughout the month of April and wished the party the best of luck.

“I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to serve my people in the capacity of a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your cooperation which I enjoyed till the month of April 2022. I wish the party the best of luck. I thank you,”

Though, Senator Balogun in the letter, entitled “Letter Of Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party”, did not state his reason for leaving the party, Blueprint recalled that the PDP Oyo South senatorial ticket was recently given to another person allegedly by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The development is already generating crisis within the PDP in and across the state.

