Set right parameters for Clean Energy Skills Certification Scheme – NSE

The President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Babgana Mohammed Tuesday declared that Nigeria needs to set the right parameters for clean energy skills certification scheme to encourage innovations and benchmark progress in the evolution from hydrocarbon to renewable energy.

Mohammed made the declaration in his opening address at the on-going 2021 National Engineering Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting with the theme; Expansion of the Energy Mix For National Economic Growth, in Abuja.

“Even though we agitate for transition from fossils to renewable energy in Nigeria, we have not lost sight of the need to be methodical about that transition,” he said.

According to him, the conference offers an opportunity for members to engage with the government, the private sector players and other development stakeholders in the energy delivery chain on the way forward in our common quest for clean energy”.

In his remarks at the occasion, top notch politician and publisher of Champion Newspapers, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, charged engineers and other professional to take the issue of climate change and environmental challenges seriously as it is affecting everyone across the globe.

He said engineers have a huge role to play in finding solutions to some of these challenges facing mankind, while calling for the current building code to be changed as it has been abused and has led to numerous building collapse recorded recently.

On his part former president Goodluck Jonathan who was the special guest of honour, charged engineers to fight against quackery in the profession to restore its integrity.

Jonathan who was represented by his former chief of staff, Mike Oghiadomhe, said beyond going to school, people should develop themselves in other areas of human endeavours.

