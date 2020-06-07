Set up commission for the disables now, group begs Buhari







A group under the aegis of Women with Disabilities of Nigeria Support Foundation, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to set up the National Disability Commission as soon as possible.



Recalling that the president had last year signed into law, a Bill seeking establishment of the commission, the group said if put in place, it “will make management of affairs of the over 27 million persons with disabilities in Nigeria easy”, and would also be in tune with the United Nations’ Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities, especially in a situation like the lingering coronavirus pandemic.





The group stated that it has introduced a project specially targeted at deaf persons, especially women, to help boost information dissemination on COVID-19 prevention across Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.



Secretary of the foundation, Godiya John Akun, stated that in executing the project, the organisation would “design communication materials on COVID-19 prevention for deaf people to include producing explainer videos in sign language, e-flyers on prevention and management, as well as attach sign language interpreters to assist the Abuja task force on COVID-19 during its briefings and updates”.



Also addressing questions on the motivation behind the project targeted at blind persons, especially women, project consultant to the organisation Mr. Donald Unanka said “a lot of information on COVID-19 out there usually leaves the deaf people at a loss, so there is need for an alternative conversation format that will carry them along”.

