Setting target markets for lucrative bead making business

Bead-making is a very lucrative business and it has a lot of money making potential as long as you know your art and your target market. Adeola Tukuru reports

Different kinds of Beads such as waist, legs, hand, bag beads among others are now setting pace in the fashion industry and for fashion conscious ladies as they have become a must, without which dressing would not be complete.

Beading does not require a lot of space or significant technical training, which means you can do it right in the corner of your home.

Yemisi Faidaro while recounting to Business Starter explained that Beads are in different designs are jewelries that are trending now, as many women, including socialites, now prefer them to other types of jewelries.

According to her, as a result, many discerning ladies are venturing into the business, churning out adorable designs and making good returns from the business.

How to chose the kind of Beads for business

She said a two-month training for this craft which costs about N50, 000 will do, stating that after the training, one can start raking in money, depending on the type of beads you do.

Citing an example, Yemisi said , there are beads for N1, 000, while there are those for even N80, 000 and above. The amount you make depends on your expertise, creativity, the types of beads you use and your customers.

Unlike some other enterprises, it is important to undergo training, as this will give would be entrepreneur more experience and edge in the business.

There are schools set up by government where one can learn business like this. You can as well prefer a private school or even learn from an established bead maker, whichever one suits you best. The experience will enable you to make different patterns, which will probably make you unique in the business.

Sale of beads making accessories

Yemi fondly called by her customers said one can also expand ones investment by selling all these beads making accessories.

She said the advantage here is that one will be able to get ones items cheaper and get opportunity to display their products to other people that will be patronising the store.

Before the advent of the Europeans in Nigeria small scale business have flourished in fief, like leather work, bead making, crafts and carving , pottery etc these were located in different parts of Nigeria particularly in areas where the raw materials were abundantly and cheaply available.

Offering training opportunities in Bead making

She further said one can also offer training opportunity and still make cool cash as there are lots of people who want to learn how to do it, either for their personal use or for business.

According to her, one of those people you can offer training to are students during holidays as some of them are now interested in one form of empowerment or the other outside the school curriculum.

What you need in Bead making

All you will need to get started after attaining necessary training include:

• Tiger Tail Beading Wires: It has different colors in it and the length is about 10 mm and are sold for about N5000.

• Lobster Claw Clasp: This is a hook used at the tip of finished bead work to hold the bead to the neck and cost around N2000.

Bead Design Board: Bead design board have sections for holding beads and long rows marked with measurement for laying out designs. Cost about N4000

• Wire Cutters: This is used to cut different types of wires, wires for bead making. It costs around N4000

• Chain Nose Pliers: It has a long narrow nose flat jaws that can grasp and hold wire without marking it. This costs about N4000

Quality

Understand that nobody wants to own something which is broken or low on quality. The quality of your product will decide if in future the same customer will come back to you. And the customers who come back are the ones who will build a good client base for you. So don’t compromise with the quality.

Pricing

Pricing is probably the most crucial factor in selling jewelry because we all know that a price tag can be a turn off or turn on for a customer. Set realistic prices for your beaded jewelry taking into account bead cost, findings, stringing material, transport cost, packaging material and lastly the most important one of all, the labour cost. Once you have decided on the price then you have finished ten percent of your job.

Packaging

The packaging holds the same significance as branding, building a good corporate image for your products. Yes, an attractive looking package will draw attention.

A necklace in a box or a goody bag look much more attractive than in a plastic cover. Do you agree? So spend some time on packaging your jewelry as well. This will be an added bonus.

The role of MSEs

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) play a big role in the Nigerian economy and economies around the globe. MSMEs outnumber large companies by a wide margin and also employ many more people. SMEs are important for economic and social reasons, given the sector’s role in employment.

SMEs are also said to be responsible for driving innovation and competition in many economic sectors. In Nigeria, most micro businesses are often owned and managed by sole operators. In this post, we shared a quick overview of the status of MSMEs in Nigeria and how they make an impact on the country’s economy.

Population of MSMEs In Nigeria

According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Nigeria has over 37.07 million micro, small and medium-scale enterprises, MSMEs, and they account for more than 84 percent of total jobs in the country. The ministry also claimed that the MSME enterprises in Nigeria also account for about 48.5 percent of the gross domestic product, GDP, as well as about 7.27 percent of goods and services exported out of the country.Based on the total numbers of MSMEs in Nigeria, Micro Enterprises account for the bulk with 36,994,578 enterprises (about 99.8 percent), while small enterprises took 68,168, and medium enterprises 4,670. Lagos, Oyo and Kano State are the top three states in Nigeria with the highest number of MSMEs in Nigeria.

MSMEs Benefits to Economic Growth

Most economies, particularly those of developing countries like Nigeria, march on the shoulders of small and medium-sized businesses. This is because MSMEs are characterized by dynamism, innovations, efficiency, and their small size allows for a faster decision-making process.The benefits of MSMEs to any economy are easily apparent, they include:Contribution to the economy in terms of output of goods and services;Creation of jobs at relatively low capital cost, especially in the fast-growing service sector;Provide a vehicle for reducing income disparities;Develop a pool of skilled and semi-skilled workers as a basis for future industrial expansion;Improve forward and backward linkages between economically, socially and geographically diverse sectors of the economy;Provide opportunities for developing and adapting appropriate technological approaches;Offer an excellent breeding ground for entrepreneurial and managerial talent, the critical shortage of which is often a great handicap to economic development, among others.SMEs are believed to be the engine room for the development of any economy because they form the bulk of business activities in a growing economy like that of Nigeria.



