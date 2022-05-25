Sexual abuse charges: Court orders police to arrest dismissed teacher

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has issued a warrant of arrest against a dismissed teacher, Igoche Daniel Adah, over his failure to appear before the court for arraignment in sexual abuse related charges.

Justice Akeem Fashola issued the arrest warrant in Abuja after Tuesday’s proceedings.

The pronouncement followed the absence of the defendant for the second time to be in court to take his plea in the criminal charges brought against him by the Commissioner of Police in the FCT Command.

When the matter was called, it was discovered that the accused person was not in court without any reason while he also has no legal representation.

Counsel to the Police, Mr John Ijagbemi, informed the Judge that the accused person and his surety were served with hearing notice and that they gave words of assurance to be in court.

The lawyer expressed anger that the accused person chose to disrespect the court for the second time by ignoring the invitation.

Ijagbemi subsequently pleaded with Justice Fashola to issue warrant of arrest against the accused person to enable the police pick him up and bring him before the court.

The Judge in a brief ruling agreed that the defendant was exhibiting disrespect to the court and that such habit must be curbed.

Consequently, Justice Fashola proceeded to issue warrant for the arrest of the defendant with an order that he should be detained until he is brought before the court to show cause why criminal charges should not be granted against him.

The Judge fixed June 23 for police to bring the defendant before the court.

