Sexual allegation: Apostle Suleiman breaks silence

Amidst trending allegation by a Nollywood actress Chioma Ifemeludike over an affair, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM) Apostle Johnson Suleiman has revealed that he wasn’t bothered.

Prophet Suleiman who spoke to his congregation on Sunday said he was not angry with those attacking him on social media over the allegation.

Chioma Ifemeludike had alleged that she slept with the popular preacher for money and the memory has continued to torment her.

But Apostle Suleman, said, “Why are you encouraging a man that is not discouraged? I’m upset since yesterday. I saw messages saying that I should not worry.

“Read my countenance, when you see me moody you can encourage me. Do I look like somebody who needs encouragement? I’m not discouraged at all and I’m not angry at those insulting me on social media,” he said.

Suleman said he remained focused on his God-given assignment, stating his abusers were only reacting to what they read online.

According to him: “They are reacting to what they read. They are reacting to what they see and not what they know.

“You can’t know me and not like me, it’s impossible. Keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. I must do the work of he that sent me.”

He further added he had been ignored all the videos made against him.