SFCG-PERD TO PROVIDE LIVELIHOOD SUPPORT FACILITIES TO 2000 WOMEN JERE, MAFA, BADE LGAs

Search For Common Ground (SFCG), a nongovernmental organisation (NGO) in Collaboration with PERD has planned to support at least 2000 women with Livelihood Support Facilities to be selected from three local governments of Borno state and Yobe states.

Media platforms and other stakeholders will also be engaged during the implementation ;of the project to sensitize, educate, create awareness and understanding of the project among womenfolk as part of its global support and interventions on capacity building, peace, security, resilience and livelihood support

The PERD-SFCG Project Manager, Mrs. Tamwakat Golit who stated this Monday at a press conference with journalists at the NUJ Press Center Maiduguri added that the targeted women will mostly be the most vulnerable women from host communities and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in IDPs Camps to be drawn from Mafa and Jere LGAs of Borno state and Bade LGA of Yobe state as Pilot Project for now before reaching other 13 LGAs to be selected from both Borno and Yobe states.

According to her, towards achieving these, PERD-SFCG set goals and objectives through the implementation of various activities including research on preferred livelihood activities for women, training women on income generating activities and entrepreneurship among others, stakeholder partners like the local, state and federal governments, MDAs, FIDA, CSOs, Women Groups, Media, Security Agencies, Traditional, Community and Religious Leaders as well as LGAs stakeholders among others.

“Our target is to empower 2,000 women economically and continue to support them to have a voice to better articulate their needs and priorities.

“The women are expected have better access to justice, formal and informal judicial services. I congratulate the women and girls affected by conflict for their resilience and determination to rebuild and live better lives. We must support them to achieve this goal.” Golit said .

While the United Nations (UN) Women Programme Coordinator, Mrs. Lilian Unaegbu at the press conference also said that the project was aimed at empowering women and to strategically position the women towards building humanitarian actors as capacity for gender mainstreaming; and ensuring gender issues are considered seriously.

Lilian who disclosed this as part of Protection, Empowerment and Resilience Programme of the UN Women said the project was sponsored by Japanese Government and implemented by SFCG Nigeria in partnership with the UN Women.

Lilian noted also that the project was targeted at creating socio -economic empowerment for women and the girls affected by the 9 year Boko Haram insurgency as well as strengthening formal and informal justice system will prevent, respond and mitigate on cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and justice.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.