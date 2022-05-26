SFHF canvasses end to obstetric fistula in Nigeria

The Survive Fistula Healthcare Foundation (SFHF), Wednesday in Kuje, Abuja, held a town hall meeting to commemorate international day to end obstetric fistula in Nigeria.

Speaking to Blueprint during the event at Gomo’s palace Kuje Abuja, the SFHF executive director/project manager, Mrs. Peters Ogunmayin, explained that fistula is celebrated every 23rd of May yearly.

She said vaginal fistula is an injury that occurs during childbirth, characterised by formation of hole between the vagina and blander or rectum, leading to the affected woman continuously leaking urine or faeces from her vagina without control.

Mrs. Ogunmayin said the exact number of women suffering from fistula in Nigeria is unknown, but it is estimated that over 150,000 by national strategic framework, women and girls are living with the condition.

Unfortunately, there are additional 12,000 new cases occurring every year with very limited capacity for the treatment, she stated.

She further told Blueprint that prolonged obstructed labor (P/OL) is the commonest cause of fistula.

“Other causes she said include: unsafe c-section, gynecological operations like fibroid surgery, female genital cutting, rape, congenital abnormality etc,” she said.

She pointed out that, currently in the FCT, there is no hospital for VVF but SFHF would work with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to provide free treatment at KWALI General Hospital.

On his part, the Gomo of Kuje, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Haruna Tanko Jibrin thanked SFHF for the initiatives, saying this is a clear testimony that the organisation has impacted positively on Kuje area council in the area of healthcare delivery.

The monarch appealed to well meaning Nigerians and philanthropists to assist the organisation financially, especially the donors, and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

