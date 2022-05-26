SFHF harps tasks FG on obstetric fistula in Nigeria

The Survive Fistula Healthcare Foundation (SFHF), Wednesday in Kuje, Abuja held a town hall meeting on the international day of obstetric fistula, with a call on the federal government to end the menace in the country. Speaking to Blueprint during the event at the Gomo’s palace, Kuje Abuja, SFHF executive director/project manager, Mrs. Peters Ogunmayin, explained that fistula is celebrated on 23rd of May every year to raise awareness on the predicament.

“We are in Kuje today to celebrate and to enlighten the people on the importance of the fistula project,” she said.Mrs Ogunmayin explained that the vaginal fistla is an injury that occurs during childbirth, characterised by formation of hole between the vagina and bladder or rectum of a woman. She said the affected woman is made to continuously leak urine or faeces from her vagina without control.

According to Mrs. Ogunmayin, the exact number of women suffering from fistula in Nigeria is unknown, but it is estimated that over 150,000 by national strategic framework, women and girls live with the condition. “Unfortunately, there are additional 12,000 new cases occurring every year with every limited capacity for the treatment,” she stated.The executive director noted that SFHF supports free treatment for women and girls with fistula.

“In addition, we provide assistance for our clients by supporting feeding, and vocational training,” she said.She advised women to always go for treatment in the hospitals right from pregnancy to delivery time. The Gomo of Kuje, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Haruna Tanko Jibrin thanked SFHF for the initiative, saying this is a clear testimony that the organisation has impacted positively in Kuje area council in the area of healthcare delivery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

