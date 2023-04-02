SFTAS: Buni vows to sustain leading position in accountability, transparency 

The Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has said his administration will sustain the leading position in accountability, transparency and public finance auditing as rated by the State Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), a World Bank assisted-programme, and the Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative.

He stated this while reacting to the Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative report on the performance of Nigerian states on Subnational Audit Efficacy index 2022 in which Yobe state emerged as the second best performing state in Nigeria.

The report which assessed the operational level of transparency and accountability in management of public funds and implementation of public policies in the 36 states scored Yobe state as the second-best performing state.

Buni stated that his administration would continue to apply prudence in the use of public resources to ensure that there is value for money on all policies and programmes executed by the state government.

“We are a state with little resources and emerging out of an over a decade security challenge that needs resources to rebuild the state and its people.

“There are competing demands amidst little resources to rebuild the state, therefore, there must be accountability to achieve our set goals.

“The prudence applied in the use of our resources has assisted our administration to execute our legacy projects that were recently commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I am happy this report collaborates with the report by the State Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) a World Bank-assisted programme that rated Yobe state as the Overall Best Performing state in Nigeria in Accountability, Transparency and Good Governance” he said.

