SGBV: EU, MCN take sensitisation campaign to rural communities in Yobe

As part of activities to commemorate the 16 days of activism, the European Union Managing Conflict in the Northern Nigeria has taken sensitisation to Yobe communities to mitigate the challenge of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

Speaking to Journalists at Pompomari community in Damaturu, the Team Lead, European Union Managing Conflict in Yobe state, Abdulkadir Sambo revealed that different mechanisms must be put in place.

He said a holistic approach that is accepted by both government and communities should be adopted.

“Fighting sexual gender based violence cannot be achieved in a single fold. We have to casket it down to the communities to make sure when it happens, what do they do, where do they go to, where can they access services.

“That is why we engage the ministry of justice, police, traditional rulers and civil society organisations whenever there are cases, so we strengthen the justice system for families and victims, ” he said.

Alhaji Zanna Lawan, the district head of Pompomari, one of the community worst hit by SGBV disclosed that the increase in the cases have become a great concern which informed the Emir of Damaturu to charge his wards to take up the SGBV with all sorts of seriousness.

Some participants, Adama Hassan and Ya Kaka Abubakar said the regular sensitisation by the Managing Conflict in Northern Nigeria has impacted greatly among them by exposing all perpetrators.

Records made available at Mother and Child Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Damaturu revealed that a total of 268 SGBV cases were recorded between January and November, 2021 one of the highest number ever recorded in single SARC centre.