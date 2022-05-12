SGF inspects NCPC Pilgrims Heritage Camp House 

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has inspected the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim’s Heritage Camp under construction at the Central Business District of Abuja.

According to a press statement issued Thursday by the NCPChead of media and public relations, Celestine Toruka, the SGF was represented at the inspection tour of facilities at the site by the permanent secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Dr. Maurice Mbaeri.

“He commended the giant strides of the executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, for his bold efforts and commitment to the realisation of the project, and gave the assurance that he would do everything possible to ensure that the project receives accelerated attention.

“The executive secretary told the SGF representative that work at the construction site increased greatly over a year ago under his leadership and that he would stop at nothing to bring the project to fulfillment,’ the statement read in part.

He disclosed that the project “is a 12-storey building with 14 floors, which include a basement and parking lot.”

According to the statement, the consultant and architect in charge of the project, Arch. Bayomi Daniel, was part of the tour inspection team who conducted and explained the technicalities in the design template of the project.

“The inspection team comprises the Director of Administration, NCPC, Mr. Barnabas Ali, the Director Planning Research and Programme Development, Barr. Sonny Ebiyaibo, the Director of Mobilisation, Mr. Christian Udegbunam, as well as some top senior officers of the OSGF,” the statement further read.

