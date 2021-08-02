SGF lauds EFO for addressing erosion, flooding in hospitals

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha, has lauded Ecological Fund Office for addressing the devastating effects of erosion and flooding in the hospital community.

Mustapha made this known during the commissioning and handing over of the erosion and flood control works at the National Hospital Abuja.

He said the project was awarded by the Federal Executives Council, (FEC), on the 24th June 2020, for the benefit of the National Hospital and its environs.

“The project will bring a huge relief generally to the hospital community that have suffered the problems of these ecological challenges.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, commended the Project Contractor and Consultant who had work tirelessly to ensure minimum loss of time in the project implementation schedule and complemented on the other hand with very close monitoring and prompt honouring of all contractual obligations by the EFO.

She added that the hospital community is expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling them to take over and exercise ownership over the project, to ensure maintenance and sustainability.