SGF, PTF members receive COVID-19 vaccines



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, Monday receive the first doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The jab was also administered on members of the Presidential Task Force including Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed; Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Environment, Mr Muhammad Mahmood; Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffery Onyema; World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Walter Mulombo; and the Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib.

Others who took the vaccines were the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control( NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu; SGF Director of Press, Willie Bassey; Permanent secretary, General Services Office (GSO) OSGF, Dr. Maurice Nnamdi; former Permanent Secretary GSO, Mr Olusegun Adekunle; Permanent Secretary (Political Affairs), Mr Andrew David Adejoh; PTF National Incident Manager, Dr Mohammed Mukhtar; Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu; and the Head of Department, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department (NCDC), Mrs Elsie Ilori.

Also, four journalists who are considered part of the critical frontline workers in the fight against the virus received the vaccine in a representative manner.Speaking at the event, the SGF said government intents to vaccinate about 70 percent of the population between 2021 and 2022, stressing that nobody is safe until everybody is safe.

“The process of orderly rollout, deployment and administration of the vaccines will, undoubtedly, further test our ability to do things properly and strategically. Real time authentic information must go out, mobilization must be effective and timely, while transparency and accountability must be evident in all we are doing to the last mile.“All these, shall involve the Governors, our legislators, all sub-national entities, the media, traditional and religious leaders, Civil Society Organisations, business communities, labour organizations, leaders of thought, parents, etc. No stone will be left unturned to reach the population of eligible Nigerians,” he said.

He said Nigerians must not allow vaccines hesitancy propagated through conspiracy theories sway them from the path of doing the right thing. “Taking the vaccines will protect you, your loved ones and the entire community. I similarly wish to warn against patronizing unauthorized vaccines peddlers. The only recognized safe and efficacious vaccines are those coming through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA). We should remain vigilant,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Aviation and the NCAA have been tasked to take necessary reciprocal measures against Emirate and Lufthansa airlines as may be permissible under the laws and other international obligations as regards the month old engagement with the authorities of the UAE and the Netherlands over pre-departure testing requirements passengers should meet before travelling from Nigeria.

