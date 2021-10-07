SGoF inaugurates anti-corruption unit





To further boost accountability and transparency in its affairs, the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) has inaugurated its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) which is an initiative of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN said ACTU was approved by the Federal Government to serve as an in-house mechanism for prevention of corruption in MDAs in line with global best practices to build strong institutions as well as to institutionalise good governance.

The unit, according to him, was to complement ICPC in entrenching the principles of accountability and transparency in MDAs.

Owasanoye stated that the unit was expected to conduct systems study and review of processes and procedures in OSGoF in order to make appropriate recommendations to block corruption loopholes including continuous sensitization of staff on and against the ills of corruption, implement code of ethics and preliminary investigations into complaints received.

While soliciting management’s support for the funding and smooth operations of the unit, the ICPC boss commended the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF), members of management and staff for making the inauguration and induction of members of the ACTU a reality.

He implored members of the unit to exhibit high ethical standards while working as a team to maintain discipline and accountability in OSGoF.

Earlier, the SGoF, Surveyor Samuel Adeniran Taiwo, who expressed deep appreciation to the ICPC for its promotion of accountability and transparency in public affairs, lamented the ignorance about the importance of surveying and mapping.

He stated that OSGoF collaborates with the National Boundary Commission to administer the 86 state boundaries of the country and four international land and about five maritime boundaries.

In her acceptance speech, Chairman of the ACTU, Ms. Agatha Chinwe Ekekezie, thanked the management for the confidence repose in them and pledged their commitment towards supporting the leadership in engendering the ideals of accountability and transparency in the Office.

Other members of the unit include, Ebere Odocha, Collins N. Oduah, Nwanze Nneka, and Gorafo Godwin. Others are Surv. Falade Oluwole, Felix Adang and Salihu Yelwa Abdullahi.



Related

No tags for this post.