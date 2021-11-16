Sha’aban conferred with Jagoran Talakawa tittle

Danburam Zazzau, Sani Sha’aban, has been conferred with the title of Jagoran Talakawa by the management of Nagarta Radio.

He was conferred with the title on the 15th anniversary of the popular radio station in Kaduna.

His selection and subsequent award, according to the management, was in recognition of his outstanding performance and achievements and all his constant alignment with the poor in all situations.

Responding, Sha’aban, who is also the Barden Keffi, thanked the management and staff of the trendy radio station, describing it as one of the most formidable and reliable stations that most businesses, politicians and the public are attached to based on their reputation of always transmitting authentic news based on research findings.

He said: “It is a station that every commoner, every business, every entity in this part of the country is always attached and adhered to. Whatever they say, whatever they transmitted from Nagarta Radio is considered to be authentic news. They make their research; they make their findings before they air it. There is no sensationalism in the activities of Nagarta Radio. What you hear is what it is, take it or leave it.’’

He said: ‘On behalf of the teeming masses of Nigeria, on behalf of the teeming masses of West Africa region, I wish to express our gratitude to Nagarta Radio for this initiative. I am just the holder of the key, this honour is not done to only Shabban alone, this honour is done to a mother who is holding a child, the sun is falling, the pots are empty, the stomach is grunting and father is yet to return home, there is nothing to eat.”