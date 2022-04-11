Sha’aban joins Kaduna guber race, pledges security, education, jobs 

Former House of Representatives member, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban, has joined the Kaduna gubernatorial race, promising to provide security, peace, unity, education and jobs for citizens of Kaduna state if elected come 2023.

Sha’aban, who was gubernatorial candidate of All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2007 and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011, declared his intention to contest under All Progressives Congress while addressing a mammoth crowd at the Arewa House Kaduna on Monday.

The Dan Buran Zazzau, said he possesses vast experience which none of his fellow aspirants can boast of.

“We are all here because we believe that Kaduna can be made better. We want to see Kaduna develop, prosper and becóme the pride among the comity of Nigerian states. Governor el-Rufai has raised the bar of leadership in Kaduna state with remarkable infrastructural and developmental initiatives. Indeed Kaduna has never had it so well with visible imprints of dividends of democracy dotting the entire landscape of the state.

“It is inspiring that amidst difficulties and growing anxiety over the future of our state and the North, we have refused to succumb to despair and hopelessness occasioned by insecurity. This never-say-die attitude gives me immense hope and it is one of the reasons why I can never give up.

“As a progressive and open-minded Nigerian, I consider it a golden opportunity and a chance to display my courage, rekindle my innovative instinct, showcase my character offer myself to continue where Governor el-Rufai stops after the expirations of his tenure in 2023. I possessed the capacity; experience, fresh ideas, exposure, bubbling energy and a passionate desire to govern Kaduna.

“That is why the 2023 election is about you. It is about how to ensure that we live safe and secured lives. It is about making sure that we receive quality and affordable education and training, secure good jobs, support our own families and contribute positively to the development of our state. This is what a responsive and responsible government owes its citizens.

“My politics have always been guided by the enduring values of fairness and justice, honesty of purpose, the pursuit of excellence, selflessness and the love for my country. These values also characterize my conduct in business and all my human interactions.

“I believe that it is the responsibility of. my generation to offer our political shoulders to the new generation to climb upon, improve their vision and expand their horizon. It is this trans-generational collaboration and partnership that represents the best model to create the future that we desire and deserve,” Sha’aban said.