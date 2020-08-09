Shagari’s appointment as RAYF MD by Ooni’ll advance youth course – NYCN

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has said the appointment of Bello Bala Shagari as Managing Director of Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) by the Ooni of Ife, His Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, will not only advance the course of youth development but also propel Africa to the front line of excellence.

President of NYCN, Solomon Adodo in a congratulatory message, said the umbrella youth body was excited but not surprised by the choice of the Ooni, saying he is a symbol of a new Nigeria.

“We at the National Youth Council of Nigeria are not surprised by the choice of His Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II for the appointment of Bello Bala Shagari as the MD of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum. We are further confident that Shagari possesses the credentials to propel the ideals of a modern Nigeria and Africa that the monarch represents.

“We view this appointment as a demonstration of the monarch’s vision of a modern society where credible and competent persons are encouraged and given opportunity to contribute to growth and development of a viable society.

“The NYCN makes bold to say that the Ooni of Ife is one of the world’s most venerated Royalties and Progenitors of Oduduwa kingdom. This is even so as he has a blend of tradition and modernity which he has always relied on for the advancement of his territory, Nigeria, Africa and the world in general,” the statement noted.

It further averred that the Nigerian youth would always identify with the ideals of His Royal Majesty for a better society and urged the appointee to justify the confidence reposed in him, considering his pedigree.

“My very dear brother and compatriot, Bello Bala Shagari, I received the news of your appointment as the Managing Director of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) with a great depth of excitement fused with strong optimism that the myriad problems affecting the African Youth will be dealt another significant blow.

“For the umpteenth time, I assure you that my prayers and that of the millions of Nigerian youth across the world will be with you at all times. The National Youth Council of Nigeria remains ever ready to partner with you in the arduous but very actualizable task of building a new Nigeria and a great Africa,” Adodo stated.