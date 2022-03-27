The one who wants to be president of Nigeria in 2023 must choose his figures-of-speech analogies properly, just to let us know he really knows what he wants.

What’s this about “not wanting to step on toes,” in reference to reverence to the sitting president who is unfortunately regarded as the ultimate kingmaker? The analogy that should have been appropriate is the one about a desire to be able to “fit into Shagari’s big shoes.”

Anyone who styles his presidential campaign for 2023 on the basis of nostalgia for the great days of the President Shehu Shagari’s presidency really knows why he wants to be president. President Shagari ruled for a comparatively four short years but, in retrospect, and in comparison to the bumbling fiascos of Nigeria’s current leadership, Shagari was a great leader indeed.

Shagari was around between 1979 and 1983: Chiyoda completed the Kaduna Refinery in 1980, the Shiroro Hydroelectric Generating Plant was completed in 1980, the Itakpe ore mining project and the Ajaokuta steel plants plus associated steel mills and rolling plants across Nigeria at Aladja, Osogbo, Jos, Katsina were activities you’d put into the 1979-1983 development context of President Shehu Shagari.

At Kaduna, the textile factories and an automobile assembly plant plus sundry industries attracted and supported thousands of workers. At the state governance level, governors were in healthy competition to nourish localised industries and create jobs as a consequence; one index of the burgeoning factory scene was beer consumption pattern amongst the population, for when factory-assembly plants run in shifts round the clock, workers coming out of shift-sessions and those taking the day off are likely to chill out in beer gardens to socialise.

If these factories are scattered in states around the country, there will be uptick in beer production and consumption patterns and there’d be the need to have a localised beer production plant in your state if you are a governor. No, this does not make you a “cursed sinner” one bit, that idea being an oddity in the context of economic growth and development and poverty reduction overall. In my opinion, Governor Sabo Bakin Zuwo (was he immortalised at Kano at all?) was thoroughly misunderstood, for it was pure business consideration that made the Kano lager beer, Double Crown, the best brand then.

None of the 19 states back then was a laggard, depending on federal allocation hand-outs and spending taxpayers’ money on religious endeavours that spirals in circles and demand more funding in order to remain in the people’s consciousness. Kano was first in taste with the Double Crown lager beer, there was Kronenbourg lager beer from Kaduna, Rock lager beer from Plateau, More lager beer from Benue, Skol lager beer from some neighbouring state, and lots of other brands.

This could only mean the economy was flourishing. We understand Governor Laateef Jakande of Lagos state had a grand design for a rail-connectivity transport system for the Lagos Metropolitan Area. Thus, “filling Shagari’s big shoes” requires a commitment to be a good president for Nigerians in 2023. Me, I am saddened when I reflect that someone’s action on December 31, 1983, would have effectively stolen 40 years from my life come 2023. All I wish now is for younger Nigerians to have a fullness of life and enjoy their country.

President Shagari’s children schooled at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, not at the University of Sussex in London. Who, then, is more “religious” (take this to be synonymous with “faithful” to his country), the one who was overthrown and kicked out of office on December 31, 1983, or the one who led a coup d’état on that date to do this overthrow (the one whose kids are alumni of UniSussex, London, and the one who is a geriatric alumnus of London hospitals)?

Sunday Adole Jonah,

Department of Physics,

Federal University of Technology,

Minna, Niger state