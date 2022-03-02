Shaibu mourns Ojeagbase

Edo state deputy governor, Rt. Hon.Comrade Philip Shaibu, has mourned the passing of the founder and Executive Chairman of Complete Sports, Pastor Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase.

In a condolence message to the deceased family, the state number two citizen noted that “his painful passage is not only a huge loss to the immediate family as a worthy father and grandfather, but also to the good people of Edo State, the journalism profession and indeed, the sports family in Nigeria”.

Shaibu described Ojeagbase as a proud Edo son and distinguished Nigerian whose eventful and fulfilled life impacted positively on many as a former soldier in the Nigerian Military, renowned sports Journalist, a publisher, a mentor and a responsible family man.

According to the deputy governor, he would be sorely missed, while expressing his heartfelt condolences to the entire Ojeagbase family, both at home and in the diaspora for the irreparable loss of their patriarch and breadwinner.

“Permit me to admonish the loved ones, friends and associates to imbibe his good virtues as a memorial for the selfless and exemplary life he lived”.

The deputy governor prayed God Almighty to grant his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed eternal rest