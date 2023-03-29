Shake-up as Army redeploys MNJTF commander Ibrahim, other senior officers

The Nigerian Army has carried out a major shake-up within its ranks with the redeployment of about some senior officers.

Blueprint understands that the redeployment will take effect from April 3, 2023.

Among those affected by the redeployment is Maj. Gen. Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the Lake Chad and the General Officer Commanding, GOC, of 1 Division, Kaduna, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.



Gen. Khalifa will be departing MNJTF on secondment to National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

On his part, Gen. Lagbaja, it was learned will be leaving the 1 Division for the Army Headquarters as Chief of Operation DAOP.

Meanwhile, the current Chief of Operations, Nigerian Army, Major General Olufemi Akinjobi will take over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna.

Similarly, Major General Gold Chibuisi, a Director to the Chief of Army Staff in Abuja will take over as the Theatre Commander MNJTF.

Gen. Lagbaja as 1 Division GOC has been instrumental to the successes troops have recorded against armed bandits, terrorists and cattle rustlers in Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi, and other North West States.

While Gen. Khalifa’s stewardship at the MNJTF has been responsible for the decline in the firepower of terror sects in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger Republic, among others.

