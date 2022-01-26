Shake up as Navy redeploys 54 senior officers

The Nigerian Navy has redeploy 54 rear admirals following the recent promotion of senior officers in the Service.

A statement by Navy spokesperson Commodore Suleiman Dahun on Wednesday, said Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, formerly the Navy Secretary, has been appointed Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Barabutemegha Gbassa, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command is now the Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters. Rear Admiral Sanusi Ibrahim, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, moves to Naval Headquarters as Navy Secretary, while Rear Admiral Sileranda Lassa, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, has been appointed Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Limited.

“Rear Admiral Muhammed Nagenu, erstwhile Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters has been appointed Chief of Defence Administration at the Defence Headquarters and Rear Admiral Solomon Agada, formerly Director Peacekeeping Operations, Naval Headquarters is now appointed Chief of Training and Operations.

“The postings also affected Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir who moves from Naval War College as Commandant to National Defence College as Commandant, while Rear Admiral Adeseye Ayobanjo, formerly Director Maritime Domain Awareness at the Naval Headquarters will resume as Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Defence Headquarters.

” Similarly, Rear Admiral Okon Eyo, former Director of Training, Defence Headquarters has been appointed Chief of Naval Transformation, Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Perry Onwuzulike, formerly Director Lessons Learnt, Naval Headquarters is now the Chief of Naval Safety and Standards, Naval Headquarters.

“Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere, formerly Chief Staff Officer, Naval Training Command has been reappointed to Naval Training Command as Flag Officer Commanding. Additionally, Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan, formerly Director Personnel Release is reappointed at the Naval Headquarters as Director of Policy, while Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu, erstwhile Director of Manning, Naval Headquaters has been appointed Flag Officer Commanding, Logistics Command.

” Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, former Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot has also been appointed Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters. Rear Admiral Akinga Ayafa, formerly Chief of Naval Safety and Standards resumes as Flag Officer Commanding Naval Doctrine Command, while Rear Admiral Nuhu Bala is reappointed at the Defence Headquarters as Director of Transformation. Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke, former Director Transformation, Naval Headquarters moves to the Defence Headquarters as Director of Logistics, while Rear Admiral Danjuma Moses also resumes at the Defence Headquarters as Director of Training.

“The reorganisation also affected Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai, formerly the Director of Operations Naval Headquarters who is now appointed Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command and Rear Admiral Emmanuel Beckley resumes as Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot,” the statement added.