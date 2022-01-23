Shake-up in NCoS as 5 directorate heads, 147 seniors, 23 junior officers redeployed

The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, has reshuffled the directorate heads in the Nigerian Correctional Service and redeployed 170 other officers to inject new ideas and promote effective coordination of activities for enhanced service delivery.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint Sunday in Abuja, signed by the Service spokesman Francis Enobore, the development saw DCG MA Tukur, taking over the Directorate of Non-Custodial Measures (NCM) while DCG SN Nwakuche, who hitherto superintended over NCM Directorate takes over the Operations Directorate.

DCG (covering duties) ME Melchizedek now oversees the Directorate of Health and Welfare as DCG TO Oladipupo retires from service.

Also, DCG (covering duties) EA Oputa has moved from the Directorate of Training and Staff Development (STD) to head the Directorate of Inmates’ Training and Productivity (ITP) while ACG LA Showumi who was the Zone A Coordinator now takes over the Directorate of TSD as DCG (covering duties).

The statement said ACG Uche Nwobi is moved to Lagos to take over as Zone A Coordinator.

The exercise also affected 21 Controllers of Corrections and Deputy Controllers of Corrections.

While some are deployed to take over state commands and Custodial Centres, others are assigned new responsibilities both at the National Headquarters and at state levels.

The Cotroller General therefore charged all officers and men concerned to report at their new posts and hit the ground running, giving no space for indolence that could further compromise the sacredness of Custodial Centres.

He noted that this measure is not only germane as a response strategy to the security challenges confronting the NCoS but imperative in evolving new ideas that will set the Service on a higher pedestal.

He therefore, challenged officers to be ingenious in the discharge of their responsibilities.