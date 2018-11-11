Shake-up in Nigerian Army as Buratai redeploys top Officers, names dep VC for new varsity

The Nigerian Army has redeployed some of its officers from Operation Lafiya Dole, Operation Delta Safe, as well as over stayed officers from the Theatre as part of routine posting.

Also, the country’s Military outfit has appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor for the newly established Nigerian Army University Biu, Borno state.

He is Brigadier General Ifiok Obot who was at the headquarters Operation Delta Safe

The posting that affected 103 officers including Majors and Captains, according to Army spokesperson, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, was aimed at “injecting new hands to further actualize the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai which is, “To have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of it’s constitutional roles”.

It Will be recalled that before this redeployment, the Chief of Army Staff had during the week sent goodwill message to the troops congratulating them for their bravery, alertness and doggedness in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs).

Those affected in the redeployment include; The Commander Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole Major General Abba Dikko who moves to the Department of Civil Military Affairs as the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major General Jamil Sarham to remain in Headquarters 6 Division as the General Officer Commanding/Land Component Commander, Major General Nuhu Angbazo now moves to Headquarters 3 Division as the General Officer Commanding while Major General Benson Akinroluyo redeployed from Headquarters 3 Division to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole as Commander.

Others are Major General Victor Ezugwu from Depot Nigerian Army to Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Major General Adeyemi Adetayo from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to Department of Army Standard and Evaluation as Director Procurement and Projects.

Also affected in the redeployment are Brigadier General Olufemi Dada from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) as Director Combat Development, while Brigadier General Solomon Udounwa has been redeployed to Defence Headquarters as Deputy Director Campaign planning.

Brigadier General Adekunle Adesope from Department of Army Standard and Evaluation has been deployed to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Acting Director in the Directorate of Audit and Financial Management, while Brigadier General Caleb Dalhatu moves from Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre to Headquarters 81 Division Garrison as Commander.

Also affected in the new posting are: Brigadier General Abdu Hassan redeployed from Headquarters 2 Brigade to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Chief of Staff (COS); Brigadier General Kabir Mukhtar from Headquarters 81 Division Garrison to Headquarters Department of Army Administration as Acting Director Manpower; Brigadier General Nasiru Jega redeployed to Headquarters 2 Brigade as Commander; Brigadier General Sani Mohammed moves from Department of Administration to Depot Nigerian Army as Acting Commandant, Brigadier General Kevin Aligbe is to remain in Headquarters 16 Brigade as Commander.

While Colonel Adamu Nura from Headquarters 21 Special Armour Brigade to Nigerian Army Armour School as Chief Instructor, Colonel Louis Lepdung was redeployed from Headquarters 25 Task Force Brigade to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Deputy Director Research and Development. Colonel Kingsley Umoh moves from Administration Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) to Defence Headquarters as Assistant Director Defence Information, while Colonel Kayode Ogunsanya moves from Headquarters 3 Division Army Public Relations to Defence Headquarters Garrison Army Public Relations as Deputy Director Army Public Relations.‎

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.