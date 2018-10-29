“Shaku Shaku dance”: Peter Obi replies Osinbajo, calls for reflection

Running-mate to the Presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has reacted to a comment attributed to the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying he was learning how to dance the popular “Shaku Shaku dance.”

Recall that Osinbajo, who was the Chairman and Special Guest of Honour at the launch of Five Fascinating Books written by Funmilayo Braithwaite, in Abuja on Sunday, said a friend of his recently polled large number of votes just by dancing.

According to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Osinbajo said: “I can never forget my dear friend in one of the states who just danced his way through the campaigns; all he did was dance; he did nothing else but dance and he won 250,000 votes.

“So myself and Kabir are now learning Shaku Shaku; we have to learn; who knows what will win.”

But when asked yo react to the VP Osinbajo’s comment on Monday in Abuja, the former governor Peter Obi, who was returning from an oversee trip to Dubai, said for Atiku team it is about “spending our time with the best minds on how to start creating jobs and putting food on people’s table” and not learning how to dance ‘Shaku Shaku.’

According to Peter Obi, “I have not had the opportunity of reading his comments as I haven’t seen the dailies. I know Vice President Osibanjo is a gentleman and may not have made such a comment. However why I am not against people dancing or learning how to dance “Shaku Shaku”, as I believe it is one of those things that is keeping our people going on in this very difficult times, I believe that the crossroads that we have found ourselves in as a nation requires sober reflection.

“For me in particular, this period calls for sober reflection not dancing or learning how to dance as there are many challenges facing our nation at the moment. Not the least being recently having our country named the world headquarters of extreme poverty with over eighty seven million people. Worse still millions more are losing their jobs, with four million by the third quarter of this year alone.

“Millions of Nigerians go to bed hungry not knowing where the meal for the next day will come from, hundreds of thousands risk death by crossing the Sahara and the Mediterranean Sea to wherever they can make a living.

“These and other challenges are indicative of the dire straits facing us as a nation today. And these are what we on the Atiku team are spending our time with the best minds on how to start creating jobs and putting food on people’s table. We must get Nigeria to start working again for the good of everyone,” the former governor stated.