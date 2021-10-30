Shame! Woman, daughter fight dirty over boyfriend

It was a show of shame after a woman and her daughter who tried to outsmart each other in their illicit relationship with the same man fought fisticuffs in the lover-boy’s apartment at Nkutaku Layout in Okpoko, a suburb of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Report confirmed that the man, who is in his early 30s, is a boyfriend to the woman and usually patronises her restaurant at Ochanja market, near Onitsha, where her daughter also assists her mother to sell.

According to a neighbour who had been following the dramatic battle for the lover boy, trouble started when the young lady in her early twenties began to succumb to love advances from the friendly customer simply identified as Oga Dubai.

According to the witness, this infuriated the woman who raised her voice, accusing the man of sleeping with mother and daughter, swearing that she has cut their relationship and that the girl will not return to her house again, but will remain there in the man’s house.

A man who claimed to be one of the co-tenants of the lover boy also disclosed that the mother of the girl visits the man regularly and that the day of the fight was the first they saw the young girl.