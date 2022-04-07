Shamsu Bala Mohammed a philanthropist par excellence

People live and die but ther name of those that did well are always crafted with golden inscriptions and recognised in the whole nation. Most youths in their tender ages that were born by rich parents brag about that especially on social media, they display fleet of cars, spend prodigally and showcase their luxury apartments but this is not the case with Shamsuddeen.

He was born by a highly respected father who served in different political cadres from the state level up-to national and now serving as the Governor of Bauchi state. The humility and simple lifestyle of amiable Shamsuddeen are worthy of emulation by others born with silver spoons. Shamsuddeen has a harmonious and cordial relation with people from rich and poor backgrounds. He does not discriminate or hate anyone, which is a good attribute of a leader.

Similarly, despite growing up in a family where he never lacked, Shamsuddeen is behaviourally upright, theologically equipped, educationally wise and matrimonially caring.

Interestingly, majority of his friends refer to him as brother because he often “takes Panadol for their headaches”, he views their problems as his and goes the extra mile to ensure they they are resolved. In every month of Ramadan, apart from the regular feeding done by his father, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, as well as his mother, Shamsuddeen on his own feeds many and provides food to many families for them to fast in abundance and have strength to supplicate more. One fact about Shamsuddeen is that wherever his father goes he often goes with him. When asked in an interview his role model, Shamsuddeen confidently said his dad because of his tireless services to humanity and trying to bring succour to their lives.

Shamsu is incomparable to other sons and daughters of political office holders that sit in their comfort zones just surfing the internet or chat in social networking sites. He has to his credit chains of business ventures that are generating income to him without heavily relying on his parents; he knows that human beings needs are insatiable.

Few whose parents are leaders that remind them about their herculean tasks, Shamsu is blessed to be amongst them as he does that on weekly basis.

Some people usually dump old-time friends whenever their parents or close relatives become leaders or get appointments in lucrative government parastatals; Shamsuddeen is absolutely different; he is still in good contact with them; he uplifts their lives and upgrades their levels by gifting motorcycles, cars and tangible capitals for them to be independent.

Furthermore, Shamsuddeen would make a good leader due to his vast experience, leading mentorship from his father, humanitarian activities to vulnerable by his mother as well as hospitable attitudes by relatives to known and unknown people.

In conclusion, Shamsuddeen was brought-up by a mom that never believes in idleness, she has been in business for decades and still doing so despite being in government house her business never ceased, his business too is steady and always progressing; he would be a leader that looting of public treasury would not be his concern but executing lifetime legacies the way his dad is doing.

Usman Abdullahi Koli, [email protected].