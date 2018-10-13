Shanghai Masters: Little-known Corric upsets Federer, faces Djokvic in final clash

Roger Federer was beaten by Croatia’s Borna Coric in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals but Novak Djokovic reached the final with a dominant victory.

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion, who will be replaced by Djokovic as world number two on Monday, lost 6-4 6-4 to Coric.

Serb Djokovic thrashed German world number five 6-2 6-1 in just over an hour to reach Sunday’s final.

It will be Coric’s first final at a Masters 1000 tournament.

Djokovic, 31, is on a 17-match winning streak, a run that includes titles at the US Open and Cincinnati Masters.

The Wimbledon champion last lost a match in the Rogers Cup third round on 10 August.

“Being number two after this tournament is also a great achievement, considering the first four, five months of the year and considering I had the [elbow] surgery,” said 14-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

“Where I was about four months ago and where I am today is quite an extreme opposite.

“I’m just cherishing that achievement and every moment spent on the court.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.