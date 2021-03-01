Sharda varsity alumni: India to sustain relationship with Nigeria

The India High Commission in Nigeria has stated its readiness to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and India.

The High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr Abhay Thakur, said this during Sharda University of India alumni meeting held in Abuja at the weekend.

Represented by Deputy High Commissioner and Head of Chancery, Mr Shri Surendra, the High Commissioner assured that India will continue to partner Nigeria in the area of education.

In his welcome address, president International Relations Sharda Group, Mr Ashok Daryani, stated the importance of reuniting and rejuvenating the relationship between the university and its students. He added that such meeting would be held regularly to strengthen existing relationship with all products of the university across the world.

On his part, chairman, Gadawur Global Investment Limited, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, commended the Indian High Commissioner for focusing on educational sector.

He charged the well to do to sponsor indigent students especially the girl child of the society as part of their social responsibilities to humanity.

Project director, Zamfara state Scholarship Board, Alhaji Musa Jazuli, tasked the institution not to lower its quality of education.