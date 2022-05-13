Share Technical Aid Corps’ brilliant story, OACPS tells Nigeria

The Secretary General of the Organisation of African Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, has acknowledged the importance of Nigeria’s role in the Organisation.

He, therefore, urged Nigeria to share the brilliant story of the Technical Aid Corps (TAC).

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georges, who is on a two-day working visit, said he was on outreach to some important member countries to share the vision and activities of the organisation.

He disclosed that his visit was to inform the Nigerian authorities about the state of play of the new OACPS-EU Partnership Agreement and to intimate on the progress that the OACPS has made since he became the Secretary General.

Georges was also at the TAC where he commended the vision and activities since it was established in 1987.

The secretary-general, who was surprised that such a programme exists, said it was an important vehicle to South -South cooperation.

The Secretary General advised Nigeria to share the brilliant story of TAC with other countries and promised to create avenue for the Director General of TAC to talk with the officials of the organization during one of their meetings in Brussels

Responding, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the ideals of the organisation, assuring of the country’s continued support for OACPS.

He also commended the secretary-general for the transformation going on at the organisation.

He also emphasised Nigeria’s robust efforts at South- South cooperation through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Directorate of Technical Aid Corps.

