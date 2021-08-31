Shareholders approve Total’s new identity, call for increased dividend

Shareholders of Total Plc have approved the company’s resolution to change its identity to TotalEnegies.

The firm also moves to anchor its business into a broad energy company.

At the company’s Extra Ordinary General Meeting held in Lagos, the shareholders said that the name change would boost the firm’s profitability and increase shareholders’ value.

Commenting on the development, the Founder of Independence Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Sir Sunny Nwosu enjoyed he management to ensure that every segment of business contributes to the overall growth of the company.

He expressed the need for the company to stay ahead of trends and ain competitive in the industry.

Also, the President of Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mrs Bisi Bakare commended the management for the smooth running of the affairs of the company, especially their dividend policy, urging them to ensure that all the segments is profitable.

Managing Director, Imrane Barry said the transformation would enable the company produce and market energies on a global scale in oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.