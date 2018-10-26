Shariah Council wants Kaduna crisis probed

‎The Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, has condemned

the recent Kaduna crisis, and therefore called for a commission of

enquiry to investigate the unrest.

Over 77 lives were lost while over 100 others were injured following

sectarian crisis last Thursday in Kasuwa Magani, which culminated in

another crisis in Kaduna on Sunday.

Speaking in a communiqué issued after the Council’s meeting on Thursday ‎ at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, the Secretary, Kaduna chapter of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, Engr AbdurRahman Hassan, said those found culpable must be punished.

‎

“The Council condemned in totality the incessant ethno-religious crisis that bedevilled the Southern part of Kaduna state. We condole with the families of those who lost their lives in the crisis, and pray for the quick recovery of the injured.

“The Council commends the effort of Kaduna state government over the quick intervention which saved lives and property. However, government should constitute a committee of enquiry to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the crisis and proffer lasting solutions to the crisis.

“Those found guilty must be punished according to the law of the land. All lmams should call on their follower ship to live in peace and

harmony with their neighbours and caution youth on drug abuse.

“All Imams should embark on Qunut in the five daily prayers, from today till further notice. They should invoke Allah to expose the ill-will of all the perpetrators of violence in our midst. We pray

Allah (SWT) to bless Kaduna State in particular and Nigeria in‎ general,” the group said.