Shasha market: 7 suspects arraigned in court, remanded in correctional facility.

Seven suspects were on Thursday arraigned before an Oyo state Magistrate sitting at Iyaganku in Ibadan over the last month clash at Shasa market.

The accused persons were later ordered to be remanded in Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo town.

The 7 accused persons identified as Tajudeen Oladunni, 50; Saburi Lawal, 37; Ojo Joshua, 25; Adekunle Olanrewaju, 38; Olagunju James, 24; Rasaq Yahya, 32 and Olaide Olawuyi, 20 were arraigned on six counts bordering on conspiracy, arson and murder.

According to the prosecution counsel, Foluke Oladosu, the suspects conspired with others, at large, to commit the offence on February 12, at about 10 a.m., at Shasha market, Ibadan.

The prosecutor alleged the suspects of causing the death of Adeola Shakirudeen, when they beat him up as well as allegedly caused the death of 31 others.

She also alleged that the suspects set fire on two houses, belonging to Adelabu Ibrahim and caused N50 million damage, burnt down a house, belonging to Osuolale Akindele and destroyed property worth N20 million.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of sections 6, and 316 and punishable under sections 443 and 319 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000

The Magistrate I.O. Osho, did not take the plea of the suspects for want in jurisdiction.

Magistrate Oke then ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the matter until May 11, for mention.

Related

No tags for this post.