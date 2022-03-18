She was drunk, attacked me, Bianca reveals why she slapped Obiano’s wife

Barely 24 hours after, Bianca Ojukwu, widow of late Eze Ndigbo, Emeka Odumegwu, has revealed why she slapped Mrs Ebele Obiano, wife of the immediate past helmsman of Anambra state at the inauguration of Prof. Charles Soludo, now incumbent governor.

Bianca who spoke on Friday via a press statement said Obiano’s wife approached her with odour of a whisky drink oozing from her mouth.

She noted that Ebele upon her arrival at the event walked towards her and verbally attacked her with raised voice.

According to Bianca, Ebele also questioned her presence at the inauguration ceremony, asking if she was there to celebrate their last day in office.

The former ambassador disclosed that she warned the former governor’s wife to stay away but she tried touching her head to remove her headtie.

Bianca said it was at that point she slapped Obiano’s wife to stop her from attacking her.

She said: “I did not pay any attention to her arrival. Surprisingly, she walked towards me and I thought she was coming to greet me. Instead, she verbally attacked me with her voice raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do, using unprintable, vile language.

“I left her but she kept on aggressively putting her hand on my shoulders and shouting.

“While I ignored her verbal onslaught as advised by people sitting around me, I requested twice that she refrains from touching me with her hands. She proceeded to do so yet again and tried to touch my head and remove my headtie.

“It was at that point I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me. As she made it towards me, I removed her wig, she then held on to her wig with her two hands and tried to take the wig away from me.”

She also revealed that while people tried to separate them, she was surprised by the stench of whisky in Ebelechukwu’s breath at such an early hour of the day.

Bianca added, “How could the first lady be so drunk at that time? I stayed back to watch the ceremony till the end and left with my dignity intact.”