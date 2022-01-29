She was everything to me, Senator Folarin mourns late wife

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin, on Friday said his late wife, Barrister Angela Folarin was everything to him.

Senator Folarin in a post on his Facebook handle to mourn the death of his wife said the vacuum left behind by Barrister Angela will be difficult to fill.

“You were everything to me and your beloved children! Angy, the vacuum you left behind is undoubtedly difficult to fill. Allah’s Decision is SUPREME,” he said.

Announcing the death of Barrister Angela Folarin on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, by Comrade Yekeen Olaniyi, the Special Adviser on media and publicity to Senator Folarin, the statement indicated that deceased passed on in the early hours of Friday in United Kingdom.

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin. The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in UK,” it said.

The statement added, “The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked the door. May Almighty God comfort us and grant late Angela an eternal rest.”