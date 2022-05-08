Shehu of Borno appoints new Shettima of Borno 



The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Allamin Ek-kanemi, has approved the appointment of Malam Mukhtar Alkali as Shettima Mallumbe of Borno, one of the prestigious traditional title holders in the emirate.



The appointment was conveyed weekend to the new title holder by Alhaji Grema Isa, the Grema Balbalbe of Borno.



Presenting the appointment letter to Mukhtar Alkali, a seasoned journalist and Government House Maiduguri Borno Radio Television (BRTV) senior reporter, Alhaji Grema, said the appointment of Malam Mukhtar Alkali was based on merit as he inherited it from his late father, Shettima Alkali Habib of blessed memory who died last year.



The presentation of the letter which took placed at the new Shettima’s family residence in Adam kolo Area of Shehuri Ward of Maiduguri city, the state capital, was attended by family members, friends, relations, associates, well wishers, and elders of the new Shettima family that converged to witness the historic event.



Speaking on behalf of Shettima’s family, Alhaji Bakura Mallam Lawan, could not hide his happiness while pouring encomium on His Eminence as he was full of praises to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Ek-kanemi for the confidence reposed in the late Shettima Habib family by appointing his son, Malam Alkali to succeed his late father.

