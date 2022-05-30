Shehu Sani should be Ashiru’s campaign DG

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary elections in Kaduna state were conducted peacefully and with understanding among the players. In every election, there must be a winner and a loser and in the PDP sanity and the truth held sway even in the presidential primary election, where Atiku Abubakar was elected.

I commend the patience and perseverance of Senator Shehu Sani for accepting defeat in the PDP governorship primary in Kaduna state unlike many politicians who see politics as a do-or-die affair.

Shehu Sani, who secured two votes in the primary, promptly congratulated the winner Isa Ashiru. This proves that Sani is a man of integrity, loyalty to the party and prudence for the party’s victory in 2023. Indeed, Shehu Sani is a symbol of democracy and should be celebrated for that exemplary character.

Shehu Sani is a great instrument of Kaduna state and Nigerian politics and despite his loss at the governorship primary, he should not go to the spectators’ side. Shehu Sani should please join the Kaduna state campaign for the victory of the party, and PDP should appoint him as the director general of Ashiru’s governorship campaign. Shehu Sani’s political experienc and unmatched political skills will help the party achieve success in Kaduna state.

PDP should appease Honourable Rufa’i Ahmad Chanchangi and many others to remain in the party in order to ensure its victory at the polls. Chanchangi should also be enlisted in the campaign team because he is a politician that has heterogeneous supporters. Chanchangi is a big fish in PDP and should not let off.

Auwal Ahmed Ibrahim Goronyo

[email protected]

