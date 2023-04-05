Shehu Sani speaks on difference between ‘Obidients’, Buhari’s 2011 supporters

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has compared the members of ‘Obidient’ movement with supporters of president Muhammadu Buhari in 2011.

He made this comparison in a tweet on Wednesday while urging Nigerians not to encourage or trigger anarchy following the conclusion of the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, ‘Obidients’, the supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are more peaceful than those who backed the ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011.

“NO patriot should trigger or encourage anarchy; but we shouldn’t also ‘shorten our memories’, what Peter’s supporters are doing in 2023 is more peaceful than what Buhari’s supporters did in 2011.

“You only need to recall the past in order to appreciate the present,” he wrote.

