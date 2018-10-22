Shehu Sani speaks on fresh plans to contest

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central in the National

Assembly yesterday said he would contest the forthcoming election

despite resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani had on Saturday announced his resignation from the APC after the

party put forward Uba Sani, an ally of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as its

candidate for the constituency.

In a statement he posted to his Facebook Page Sunday morning, the

senator said, “This is to thank all my supporters and friends for the

show of solidarity and assurances of support over my decision to exit

the APC.

“I assure you that in the next two days, you will be informed of my

new party. And be rest assured I will contest in the upcoming

elections, Insha Allah.”

It remains unclear which political party Sani will join, and which

position he plans to contest.

According to INEC’s schedule of activities for the 2019 elections, the

submission of lists of candidates and personal particulars of

contestants closed on October 18 for presidential and national

assembly candidates.

Political parties however have up till November 2 to submit lists of

their candidates for governorship and state houses of assembly

positions.

The parties also have till November 17 to withdraw or replace

candidates for president and National Assembly elections, and up till

December 1 for governorship and state Houses of Assembly candidates.

It is possible Sani is talking with one of the small political parties

to use him to replace one of their candidates so he could contest the

Kaduna Central slot once again. The senator did not answer or return

multiple calls made to him on Saturday morning.

