Shehu Sani speaks on fresh plans to contest

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central in the National
Assembly yesterday said he would contest the forthcoming election
despite resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Sani had on Saturday announced his resignation from the APC after the
party put forward Uba Sani, an ally of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as its
candidate for the constituency.
In a statement he posted to his Facebook Page Sunday morning, the
senator said, “This is to thank all my supporters and friends for the
show of solidarity and assurances of support over my decision to exit
the APC.
“I assure you that in the next two days, you will be informed of my
new party. And be rest assured I will contest in the upcoming
elections, Insha Allah.”
It remains unclear which political party Sani will join, and which
position he plans to contest.
According to INEC’s schedule of activities for the 2019 elections, the
submission of lists of candidates and personal particulars of
contestants closed on October 18 for presidential and national
assembly candidates.
Political parties however have up till November 2 to submit lists of
their candidates for governorship and state houses of assembly
positions.
The parties also have till November 17 to withdraw or replace
candidates for president and National Assembly elections, and up till
December 1 for governorship and state Houses of Assembly candidates.
It is possible Sani is talking with one of the small political parties
to use him to replace one of their candidates so he could contest the
Kaduna Central slot once again. The senator did not answer or return
multiple calls made to him on Saturday morning.
