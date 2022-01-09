Sheikh Ahmad Bamba: JNI mourns fountain of knowledge, golden hadith narrator

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has mourned late Sheikh Ahmad Ibrahim Bamba describing him as exceptional gem, golden voice of hadith naration, a fountain of knowledge and God-fearing Muslim, who is savvy on Islamic jurisprudence.



JNI Secretary General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement on Sunday said, “On Friday, 7th January 2022, the sad news of Sheikh Dr. Ahmad’s death spread through the media.

Sheikh Ahmad was a very renowned Muhaddith (interpreter/specialist of the sciences of the sayings, actions and deeds of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) of high repute in Nigeria

“He was very intelligent with sound understanding for moderation and always logical in presentation, during hadith sessions that even a learner will appreciate. His oratory during such sessions is dazzling and always enriching. One never gets bored listening to Sheikh Dr. Ahmad’s golden voice.

“He was humble, savvy on jurisprudential matters relating to Islam, easy-going and above all God-fearing. He was very much concerned about proper understanding of the religion of Islam. Perhaps that might have explained why for over three decades he consciously did not give up in instilling into the minds of Muslims, particularly the Hausa speaking, the need to practice Islam in accordance to the prophetic teachings.

“He created a niche for himself in the annals of learning and teaching pristine Islam, devoid of controversies of any sort. His, was purely apolitical and forthright cum independent-minded, honest and meticulous in presenting his lessons. Indeed we have lost an upright reservoir of knowledge. He has painstakingly taught most collections of the prophetic traditions and translated some into Hausa language.

.

“His style of teaching was laced with empirical discourses and engagement of his audience, by way of ascertaining if he’s well understood. Sheikh Dr. Ahmad was so much dedicated to his hadith sessions that it earned him massive followership, as attested by the hundreds of thousands that graced his funeral.



“The JNI’s grief is that the loss of a scholar of his standing creates a vacuum so difficult to fill and often a misfortune to the Muslim Ummah indicating that quasi scholars will litter the space of teaching and learning Islam. Therefore Muslims are called upon to seek the proper understanding of the religion from real and thorough bread scholars. Sheikh Ahmad was a fountain of knowledge and moderation in all ramifications.





“Our condolence goes to the immediate families, friends, associates, students and members of the Darul Hadith which Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Bamba founded. The Kano Emirate Council and the government and people of Kano and Lagos states are also condoled. Dr. Ahmad’s life was a life well spent insha ‘Allah in the way of Allah, the Most High.”

