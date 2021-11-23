Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi congratulates Morocco on 65th independence anniversary

An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has congratulated the kingdom of Morocco on her 65th independence anniversary celebrations.

In a statement made available to Blueprint Tuesday, the Sheikh thanked the government of Morocco for the cordial relationship between the two countries which has lasted for centuries.

He said the annual scholarships given to Nigerians to study in morocco has led to acquisition of true teachings of Islam which promotes peace, tolerance and stability amongst Nigerians.

The statement reads in parts: “On behalf of my humble self and millions of Nigerians who regard Morocco as their second home, we wish to congratulate His Majesty, King Muhammed VI, the Crown Prince Maulaya Hassan, and the people of Morocco on the 65th independence anniversary celebrations and to also express our appreciation to the good government of the Kingdom of Morocco for the cordial relationship that have been existing between the two countries for centuries.

“The impact of annual scholarships to Nigerians by Morocco to study in the Kingdom has been massive and monumental, particularly, in terms of acquisition of the true teachings of Islam which promotes peace, tolerance and stability amongst Nigerians and the rest of African continent.

“Finally, we wish to specially, once again congratulate His Majesty, Amirul-Mumineen, the King of Morocco, Muhammad VI, the Prime Minister of Morocco, Aziz Akhannouch, Moroccan Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Moha Ouali Tagma, and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco, His Excellency Albishir Sheikh Ibrahim.