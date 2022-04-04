Sheikh Khalid: Presidential aspirant condemns suspension of Imam





A presidential aspirant Prof. Christopher Imumolen has bemoaned the suspension of Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in Abuja over his reported sermon insecurity.

Imumolen who is the Vice Chancellor of Global Wealth University, Togo, in a statement said, “It’s an obvious sign that the powers that be want Nigerians to be mute while evil roars freely.”

Sheikh Khalid was reportedly suspended by the Mosque’s committee for criticising the APC-led federal government over the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The presidential aspirant urged the cleric to stay strong, adding that “numerous attacks will be launched against you especially as they operate on the aegis of government.”

He nonetheless assured him that “the truth will always prevail over falsehood and propaganda.”

The statement added that “Nigerians are one prosperous people in the absence of divisive politics and gluttonous political leaders,”